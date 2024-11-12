Caitlin Clark Sent Clear Message About Her Biggest Motivation Amid LPGA Golf Event
It's safe to say that Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is self motivated.
This has been apparent through her achievements on the basketball court from Iowa to the WNBA. But it was made even more clear by comments Clark made before she competes in a much hyped LPGA pro-am.
Clark took part in an LPGA Women's Leadership Summit Tuesday as she is set to tee off as part of Annika Sorenstam's "The Annika" pro-am Wednesday. During her appearance, the standout hooper, and now anticipated golfer, was very clear with her answer.
"My biggest motivator? Oh man. I think wanting to be the best. I don't want anyone to be better than me. In whatever it is, I just want to be better than everyone else," Clark said.
The remarks shouldn't be unexpected, as her competitive nature has been on display for anyone watching her take the floor over the years. In fact, she revealed said spirit dated back to high school, with her dedication to getting better at basketball making some of her then soccer teammates mad.
However, that motivation to be the best doesn't mean Clark isn't self aware. She also added that she looks in the mirror when she knows she hasn't done her best and is quick to assess and work on the areas she knows need improvement.
And Clark clearly isn't completely confident on the course the way she is on the court. She joked that her goal is not to hit anyone with an errant golf ball when she does indeed compete at the anticipated event.
Still, while she may not be totally comfortable with her driver, that inner drive is what sets her apart. Which is why Clark was able to make history as a WNBA rookie and why Fever foes should be worried when next season tips off.