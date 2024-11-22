Fever Fans Loved Caitlin Clark's 'Stories I Can Tell You' Line in Latest Commercial
While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has not played in a competitive basketball game since September 25 — and it doesn't appear she'll be playing in one this winter — the 22-year-old icon has found other ways to keep her fans entertained this WNBA offseason.
Clark's various golf endeavors have been eagerly consumed by Fever fans, her appearances at Butler men's basketball games always have a way of making waves, and any time she's showcased on one of her friends' or teammates' social media posts is always sure to cause a stir.
And fans were given yet another reason to adore the Iowa Hawkeyes legend when State Farm (who Clark has a partnership with) released a commercial that featured her on November 20.
Clark appears on screen after a "rookie move" driving mistake by another actor with a golf club in hand, and said, "I was a rookie once."
When asked whether she was WNBA Rookie of the Year, she practiced her golf swing and said, "That was last year. Ancient history."
Clark then whips out a foldable lawn chair and snaps it into position while saying, "The stories that I could tell ya. Here, pull up a chair."
Fans are finding Clark's line and chair pop out manuever hilarious.
"The fact State Farm trolled the W with the “stories I could tell” line made it even more epic," X user @kenswift wrote.
"The chair pop out really does it," added another fan.
A third wrote, "'The stories that I could tellya…' 😅😅😅😅😅".
There's no question that Clark has tales to tell, and will pick up plenty more as her career progresses.