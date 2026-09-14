Caitlin Clark Shuts Down Angel Reese 'Friends' Question After USA World Cup Triumph

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did not appreciate a reporter's question about Angel Reese after the USA's win against France in the FIBA World Cup's gold medal game on Sunday.

Clark was speaking in a postgame scrum when Jackson Thompson of FOX Sports asked whether she and Angel Reese are friends.

“We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that! Don't try to do that," Clark responded while wagging her finger.

She then walked away, as it was meant to be the final question of the scrum. A few moments later, Clarked walked back toward Thompson and appeared to call him out for asking the question before heading back to the locker room.

Reporter: “are you [and Angel] friends now?”



Caitlin Clark: “We’ve always been friends don’t try to do that” pic.twitter.com/AhwY4TPSb9 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 13, 2026

Clark was clearly frustrated by this question. And she absolutely has a right to, given that it was not the time to ask Clark whether she was friends with Reese. Instead, the questions at that time should have been about the USA having won its fifth straight FIBA World Cup after an impressive second-half comeback against a very solid France squad.

Plus, the reporter was clearly trying to get her to say something that would cause controversy or create a headline, because Clark's well-documented history with Reese has been one of the biggest stories in women's basketball.

Props to Clark for not only shutting down the question, but putting the reporter in their place.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's On-Court Relationship is Clear

Perhaps Clark and Reese truly are friends. Perhaps not. It doesn't matter either way, especially within the context of their time spent on Team USA.

Clark and Reese complement each other on the basketball court. Reese's elite rebounding and screening ability create scoring opportunities for Clark, while Clark's extraordinary passing creates scoring opportunities for Reese.

This is largely why Clark and Reese were often on the court together during World Cup games, as head coach Kara Lawson could see how well they paired.

Not to mention that Clark and Reese's relationship off the court clearly doesn't detract from Team USA's overall success, as proven by their FIBA World Cup victory.

And for what it's worth, Clark and Reese did seem to enjoy each other's company, and were seen sharing several laughs together during the World Cup. They're competitors who very much respect each other, and both have indicated that there is no bad blood between them.

Their relationship will likely continue to build as they spend more time playing on Team USA together.