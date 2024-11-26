Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Stat Compilation Puts WNBA Rookie Season in Staggering Perspective

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever looks even more impressive when seeing where she ranked in the major statistical categories relative to the rest of the WNBA.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
It is not breaking news to tout the accomplishments of Caitlin Clark in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Clark did win Rookie of the Year, receiving all but one first place vote. She also made the All-WNBA First Team and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Still, a layout of her stats across the five major statistical categories relative to her peers really puts her performance in perspective. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks in her initial professional campaign. Numbers that read impressive enough on their own.

However, when placed in the context of where her totals in each of those categories ranked from a percentile standpoint, they stand out even more. Popular online statistic account StatMamba laid the data out on X and showed that the Fever star was nearly 90% or above in every category, amongst all players.

Clark of course led the entire league in assists, setting the WNBA record for total dimes in the process. So there was no player above her there. But she also ranked 97th percentile in points and 90 or above in the other traditional categories aside from blocks. She was 89th percentile in rejections.

This should really come as no surprise given Clark finished first in total assists, fifth in total points, and top 20 in the other three statistics mentioned. Regardless, seeing all those percentage numbers so close to 100 really displays how transcendent her rookie season was.

Unfortunately for fans it will be a while before they see Clark back to putting up numbers for the Fever on the court. But what she does for an encore will certainly be eagerly anticipated.

