Caitlin Clark Strongly Disagrees With One Aspect of Angel Reese Flagrant Foul
The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA game on May 17 was not short on excitement. While the game itself ended up being a 35-point win for the Fever, one moment in the third quarter between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is already stealing headlines.
.Reese found herself wide open in the paint, and received a pass from a teammate. Instead of letting Reese get a free layup, Clark decided to wrap her arms around her to ensure she didn't get a shot off. However, Clark seemed to shove Reese a bit after the common foul, sending Reese to the ground.
The former LSU Tigers star then got up and began chewing Clark out, prompting an insane scene for a few moments. Ultimately, Clark received a flagrant foul, and Reese got a technical for whatever she said.
After the game, Reese said of the flagrant, "Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on."
Clark agreed that it was a basketball play — at least the first part of the foul. However, when speaking with the media after the game, Clark noted that she doesn't agree with how the moment was handled.
"Let's not make it anything that it's not," Clark said of the foul, per an X post from @clrkszn. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the refs saw to upgrade it, that's up to their discretion after watching the initial whatever happened during the play, and then whatever happened after."
She later added, "It shouldn't have been upgraded, but again, that's up to the ref's discretion."
Clark clearly isn't happy about the common foul getting upgraded to a flagrant.