Caitlin Clark’s Past Height Confession Gets Twist From Team USA Listing

Even though she's only 24 years old, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has already done extraordinary things on the basketball court.

What's perhaps most impressive about Clark's record-breaking accomplishments is that she isn't exceptional from a physical standpoint. While she's a very good athlete, there are better pure athletes in women's basketball (including Clark's teammate, Kelsey Mitchell). And while she isn't seen as a small or undersized guard, she certainly doesn't have a distinct height advantage over her peers at her position.

A fair barometer to gauge a WNBA guard's height is 6 feet. This seems to be the barrier between an undersized guard and a more average-sized guard in the league, in terms of height. And Clark has said in the past that she believed that she didn't meet this metric.

"People probably wouldn't consider me very big to play in the WNBA. Like, I'm not quite six foot, I'm not the strongest," Clark said during her 60 Minutes interview that was released on September 29, 2024.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

These comments raised eyebrows at the time because Clark was usually said to be six feet tall when former coaches or anybody else was speaking about her. She was also listed as 6'0" while playing college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes, as well as with the Indiana Fever.

Yet, those who have followed basketball for long enough know that it's common for teams to add an inch or two onto a player's height.

FIBA and Team USA Sets Record Straight on Caitlin Clark's Height Before World Cup

Clark is taking part in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament with Team USA in Puerto Rico, which begins on March 11. The official height listings for the tournament are on social media, and Clark is listed as 6'0".

Given that FIBA is unbiased in this regard, they wouldn't be incentivized to add an inch to Clark's height like the Fever or the Hawkeyes might have been. Therefore, this can presumably be trusted, assuming that the players' heights were actually measured.

In fact, Clark being 183 centimeters tall means that she's slightly taller than six feet, which fans are also taking notice of on social media.

Perhaps Clark has grown since those comments she made in September of 2024. Regardless, she's got to be happy about surpassing that 5'11" height barrier ahead of her first time representing Team USA's senior national team.