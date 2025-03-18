Caitlin Clark Teases Aliyah Boston After Unrivaled Loss to Fever Teammate Lexie Hull
The Unrivaled league's championship game took place on Monday night. Rose BC secured a victory over Vinyl BC, making them the first champions in league history.
Indiana Fever fans were surely conflicted heading into Monday's Unrivaled championship, given that Rose BC features Fever standout Lexie Hull while beloved superstar Aliyah Boston is on Vinyl BC, which meant that these two matched up.
We know that Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was just hoping whichever player lost on Monday wasn't going to be grumpy, which she showcased by commenting, "One of them bouta come back angry and one happy uh oh," on an Instagram post the Fever made earlier during the day on Monday.
In the wake of Rose BC's win, the Fever made another Instagram post showcasing Hull that wrote, "@lexiehulll and Team Rose are your first-ever @unrivaledbasketball champions 🌹🏆".
Once again, the post's top comment was from Clark, who wrote, "@aliyah.boston you didn’t deserve this. I’m sorry."
Boston quickly responded to Clark's message by saying, "@caitlinclark22 thanks pookie 😭 I really needed this pick me up message from you".
Despite Clark's lighthearted tease and this ensuing response, Boston doesn't seem too perturbed about the defeat. Soon after the game ended, she made an X post that wrote, "@lexiehull dinner on you maybe ? 🥹".
This is a reference to Hull winning an extra $50,000 for winning the Unrivaled championship, which was given to every Rose BC player.
We would imagine that Clark would also expect an invite to this potential dinner once all three of these vital Fever players are back in Indianapolis in advance of the 2025 WNBA season.