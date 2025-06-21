Reporter Pulls Cheryl Reeve Receipts Over Caitlin Clark Olympics Snub Statement

The online back-and-forth between Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and USA Today reporter Christine Brennan continues to intensify, centered around Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and what many are calling her snub from the 2024 Paris Olympics roster.

Reeve, the head coach for Team USA, came under scrutiny from Brennan—author of the upcoming book On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports—during a June 16 appearance on The Adam Gold Show.

I’m going to say it right now. @cbrennansports book is going to rock the WNBA world. She’s not playing WNBA politics, it’s just no feelings reporting.



Here she talks about Cheryl Reeves behavior leading up to the Olympics.



Full Video Here: https://t.co/l8BRlhl445 pic.twitter.com/luV7VWCzqz — Ken Swift (@kenswift) June 17, 2025

Brennan called Reeve’s actions “stunningly bad behavior,” referencing a May 3, 2024 tweet in which Reeve appeared to echo a fan’s frustration that WNBA coverage focused too heavily on Clark.

"How is [Reeve's behavior] okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool? I mean, that alone should have been immediately nipped in the bud, never was, by the leadership of those organizations," Brennan said to Gold on his show, prompting Reeve to fire back.

Reeve bluntly stated, "It's a fiction, the stuff that she has written about me, and my interest in Caitlin Clark being on or off the [Olympics] team."

She then added that Brennan wants to make her the villain in the narrative and that her social media activity was based on promoting the rest of the league and wasn't meant to single out Clark.

“What she wrote is fiction.”



Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve isn’t holding back in response to negative comments made by Christine Brennan. pic.twitter.com/NKVVBGyxb3 — FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN) June 19, 2025

This is where the debate escalated. Brennan doubled down by posting screenshots of the May 3 exchange to her X account on Friday, writing: “Here are Cheryl Reeve’s May 3 posts on X referencing and singling out Caitlin Clark. I have been trying since Sunday to ask her why she posted anything about a candidate for the U.S. Olympic team during the selection process. So far, no luck getting any answers.”

Here are Cheryl Reeve’s May 3 posts on X referencing and singling out Caitlin Clark. I have been trying since Sunday to ask her why she posted anything about a candidate for the US Olympic team during the selection process. So far, no luck getting any answers. pic.twitter.com/vRjZqumo5d — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 13, 2024

Clark’s Olympic snub still remains one of the WNBA’s hottest debates—and Reeve currently finds herself at the center of it. With the integrity of Brennan’s reporting in question, she is pulling receipts, demanding accountability for Reeve's statements.

Reeve clearly stood strong in defending herself when questioned about Brennan's words, however, her post that sparked this discussion has since been deleted.

Recommended Reading: