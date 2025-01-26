Caitlin Clark Trolls Fever Teammate Lexie Hull With Rose Rejection
Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull had an excellent Saturday, January 25.
This is because of her breakout performance for Rose BC during Unrivaled, where she scored 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting in just 10 minutes played, which was a huge factor in Rose BC winning its first game in the new league.
Hull received her flowers from Rose BC head coach Nola Henry both literally and metaphorically after the game. She was named Rose of the Game by Henry in the locker room and then Henry discussed the positive impact Hull has on her team by telling Women's Fastbreak on SI, "She finds ways to make an impact. It may not always show up on the stat sheet, but it definitely matters when it comes to the things she can do… to help you ultimately win basketball games."
However, not everybody was so kind to Hull on Saturday. Earlier on in the day, she made an Instagram post that featured some of her Unrivaled media day photos that was captioned, "will you accept this rose?"
The post's top comment is from Hull's Fever teammate and global basketball icon Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "Not a chance , appreciate u asking tho".
Of course, Clark was just kidding around, as the two cultivated a great relationship together during Clark's rookie season with the Fever.
Perhaps Hull can convince Clark to come out to Miami over the next few weeks to spectate some of her Rose BC games. And if not, the two will soon reunite in Indianapolis for their team's 2025 campaign.