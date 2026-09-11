Caitlin Clark, WNBA Ratings Momentum Come to FIBA World Cup

Caitlin Clark's stardom has translated to the international stage.

On Thursday, TNT Sports revealed the viewership metrics for Team USA's three FIBA World Cup group-stage games. The USA squad's debut game against China averaged 577,000 viewers, their near-upset against Italy drew an average of 1.3 million viewers, and their final group-stage game against Czechia averaged 1.2 million viewers.

These were the three most-watched FIBA Women's World Cup games ever, and also the most-watched women's basketball games on TNT Sports.

🏀📈 RECORD-BREAKING AUDIENCES!



🇺🇸 @USABasketball’s three Group Stage games on TNT Sports are now the THREE MOST-WATCHED @FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup games ever:



🥇 vs. Italy — 1.3 million (peak: 1.7 million)

🥈 vs. Czechia — 1.2 million (peak: 1.4 million)

🥉 vs. China —… pic.twitter.com/ntEA9qbWLX — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsPR) September 10, 2026

Of course, this viewership success can't be credited solely to Clark, as Team USA's roster is full of stars. But WNBA viewership has proven time and time again that Clark is the biggest needle-mover when it comes to attracting and sustaining attention, and these FIBA World Cup metrics are the most recent example of that.

The viewership metrics for Team USA's dominant quarterfinal win against Hungary haven't been made public yet. The game started at 5:30 AM ET and 2:30 AM PT, which was obviously not ideal for the American audience. Therefore, it wouldn't come as a surprise if this game's viewership didn't quite meet that of the group-stage contests.

But the USA's semifinal matchup against Spain on Saturday is at 2:00 PM ET, as will be the FIBA Women's World Cup championship game on Sunday. The viewership metrics for both games (so long as the USA advances to the latter) should set a new precedent for the tournament, largely due to the gravity that Clark provides.

Caitlin Clark's Recent WNBA Viewership Metrics

Some of the viewership metrics from Clark and the Indiana Fever's recent WNBA run are another testament to her drawing power.

Indiana's game against the Chicago Sky averaged 3.31 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, which made it the WNBA's most-watched regular-season game since the league's opening weekend in 1997.

Also in August, the Fever played a game against the New York Liberty that averaged two million viewers and peaked at 2.4 million. Clark and the Fever also averaged 2.5 million viewers on the August 2 ABC broadcast of their game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Just as the upcoming viewership metrics for Team USA's final two World Cup games should break records, the assumption is that the Fever's final stretch of regular season games and the postseason should set more WNBA viewership records.

This is especially true if the Fever can manage another deep playoff run, assuming that Clark remains healthy and keeps playing at a world-class level.