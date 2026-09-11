Caitlin Clark’s Matchup vs Iyana Martín Adds USA-Spain World Cup Semifinal Intrigue

The USA women's basketball team faces Spain in the semifinal of the FIBA World Cup on Saturday.

There's no question that Team USA is the more talented team and will be the heavy favorite against Spain. Still, the Spanish squad is among the most talented in Europe, has played together for years, and boasts two of the most impressive young international players.

One of them is 20-year-old point guard Iyana Martín, whose matchup with USA point guard Caitlin Clark might be the most compelling storyline heading into this semifinal.

Iyana Martin (Spain), 44, dribbling against Steph Talbot (Australia) at the FIBA World Cup. | IMAGO / Eibner

Who is Iyana Martín?

The 20-year-old Martín has been the biggest breakout star in the FIBA World Cup. She's currently averaging 16.5 points per game, which leads Spain and is the sixth-highest in the entire tournament. Perhaps even more impressive is that Martín has been extremely efficient, shooting 53.5% from the field, 43.5% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line.

Just like when Clark is on the court for Team USA, Spain's entire offense runs through Martín. She creates for her teammates while also taking opportunities to score whenever they present themselves, and also sets the pace on offense.

Women's basketball fans might think Martín's name sounds familiar. She hasn't played in the WNBA yet, but she was selected by the Portland Fire with the No. 7 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft. She decided to stay in Europe rather than join the Fire during their 2026 campaign, but is expected to join Portland in 2027.

Martin is only 5'8" tall, but makes up for that size disadvantage with quickness and a high court IQ. She played when the USA faced Spain in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament and only tallied six points on 2-of-6 shooting in 18 minutes against the Americans.

She did add six assists, though, showing that she can still be impactful if that shots aren't falling.

Why Caitlin Clark vs. Iyana Martín is Compelling

The fact that Caitlin Clark is coming off the bench for Team USA instead of starting has been a consistent storyline throughout the tournament. This isn't expected to change by Saturday, so Clark and Martín won't be matched up immediately.

But they'll likely both be playing when it matters most. And given that Martín is an offensive standout who is probably a better overall defender than Clark at this point (she had eight steals through Spain's three group stage games), how these two fare against each other could dictate how close a game Saturday's semifinal ends up being.

Then again, Clark is much better than Martín overall, as is Team USA's entire roster compared to that of Spain. So the American side should be feeling good about their chances.