California High School Girls Basketball Team Goes Viral to Kendrick Lamar's 'TV Off'
The Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap battle has taken over pop culture in 2024. And that includes sports.
LeBron James and Steph Curry had a widely seen discussion around Kendrick's hit record "Not Like Us" during the Olympics, while DeMar DeRozan became the subject of Drake's scorn for appearing in the song's video.
Even this past weekend, the sounds of one of Lamar's latest records, "tv off" from his newly released GNX project, was heard blaring from the arena during the highly anticipated USC and Notre Dame showdown, a contest that saw Hannah Hidalgo and the Irish get the best of Watkins and the Trojans.
But that isn't the only basketball connection for the new California anthem, which features the popular meme of Lamar screaming "MUSTARD!", a reference to the producer of the song DJ Mustard.
The Inglewood Sentinels high school girls team made some noise online turning up to "tv off" as well. A video posted by the Instagram account Certified Walks showed the squad having some fun dancing to the tune. And that was picked up on by others and shared across the internet.
DJ Hed, who works closely with Lamar, posted the clip to his X account, along with the caption "C U L T U R E". The video has hundreds of thousands of views from his post alone in just several hours.
There is no doubt we will hear Kendrick blaring from basketball courts for the foreseeable future. Much to Drake's chagrin. But regardless of the loss taken by Drake, this viral clip was a win for the Inglewood Sentinels.