Steph Curry Is a Little Tired of Hearing 'Not Like Us'

Curry wants to hear some other songs.

Ryan Phillips

Steph Curry celebrates scoring on Canada during the first quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.
Steph Curry celebrates scoring on Canada during the first quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is getting tired of hearing the same song.

The Americans hammered Serbia 105-79 on Wednesday in an Olympic basketball tune-up. In what appeared to be a scene from after the game, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" blared over the loudspeakers at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Curry wasn't a fan.

As the song played, Curry appeared to tell his teammates, "Damn with this song. It's not the only song in America." To which LeBron James replied, "I love it."

The interaction was caught on video:

Curry is correct that "Not Like Us" has been played a lot recently, but the song is having a bit of a moment. Nevertheless, maybe it is time for in-arena DJs to mix things up a bit.

During Wednesday's game, Curry had 18 points in his first 11 minutes and finished with 24. Bam Adebayo added 17, while Anthony Edwards had 16 and James dropped in 11. The U.S. used a 16–2 second quarter run to help take a 59–45 lead into the halftime break and cruised from there.

Team USA is now 3–0 in its pre-Olympic matchups and appears to be getting better with every game.

