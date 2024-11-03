Drake owned by DeMar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Drake apparently is still holding a grudge not only against Kendrick Lamar, but anyone affiliated with the infamous diss track "Not Like Us."
DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings fell to the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 131-128. That is merely an afterthought of the headline act of Drake, almost always sitting courtside at Raptors games, going out of his way to make it known that he still takes umbrage with the NBA All-Star DeRozan, who became a great player in Toronto, spending his first nine seasons with the Raptors.
The superstar rapper Drake was on the Raptors local telecast, and the bitter Canadian said, "If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself." Well then. (Also, aren't all Canadians supposed to be nice?)
And if you believe the lip-reading internet experts, the salty 38 year old said something way more inappropriate at the final whistle (was it audible?) as the 35-year-old NBA veteran Kings small forward walked off the court in the loss.
Asked about it postgame, DeRozan clapped back. “Well, he’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down," DeRozan said. "Tell him good luck.” He then mic dropped and left the podium.
Who's in the right? It's easily DeRozan. If Drake has an issue with anyone, it should be Kendrick Lamar. Not to mention it's easy to talk smack when you're sitting on the sidelines while DeRozan is actually on the court playing (scoring 33 points mind you).
Also, DeRozan went out of his way to defend Drake after the fallout.
Sure it hurts that DeRozan chose sides, but don't forget, he and Kendrick Lamar, 37, both grew up in Compton only two years apart. Not to mention Drake better be careful, given the Compton native is the Super Bowl halftime performer.
As DeRozan said, good luck.
