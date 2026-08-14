Cameron Brink Injury: What We Know After She Was Helped Off Court

Los Angeles Sparks third-year center Cameron Brink had to be helped off the court after taking a shot to the ribs during her team's game against the New York Liberty on Thursday night.

Brink was guarding star forward Breanna Stewart when Stewart appeared to inadvertently elbow her while gathering to shoot. Stewart was called for an offensive foul, and Brink remained on the floor, clearly in pain and clutching her midsection.

She was helped off the court by her teammates with a towel on her head and didn't return to the game (which only had six minutes remaining).

Cameron Brink was helped off the court after this collision with Breanna Stewart. pic.twitter.com/BAtgMtpbPo — espnW (@espnW) August 14, 2026

There's still no definitive update on Brink's status. Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts was asked about it postgame and said, “Cam’s getting evaluated right now. She took a brutal hit to the ribs. The docs are looking at her right now. That’s all I know right now," per Justin Russo.

AP's Doug Feinberg posted what appeared to be a positive update on Friday morning, writing on X, "Saw Cam Brink postgame by the team bus last night and she seemed in good spirits while playfully chasing around a few little kids so hopefully the potential rib injury isn’t a big deal."

It's also worth noting that Brink took a hard hit to the head after colliding with teammate Rae Burrell at another point in the game. There's no indication that this impacted her eventual exit, but the game definitely took a physical toll on Brink.

Why Cameron Brink Injury Comes At Tough Time for Her and the Sparks

Feinberg's update seems to suggest that Brink avoided a serious injury, and perhaps she'll be back on the floor for Los Angeles' next game on Saturday.

Both Brink and the Sparks will be hoping this is the case, largely because Brink can help them win. She has found a consistent role off the bench since returning from another injury about a month ago, specifically regarding her rebounding and rim protection.

She's averaging 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in her past five contests, when she had been averaging 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in her first five games back from that ankle sprain.

And this was the perfect time for Brink to show her value, as the Sparks need to figure out whether she should be a part of their future plans. It's no secret that Brink hasn't lived up to expectations after being the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and with the Sparks entering a rebuild after trading Kelsey Plum earlier this month, Brink and the rest of the roster are having a sort of audition for what they can mean to the team moving forward.

Brink's audition had been going well of late, and it would be unfortunate to see it hit a snag because of yet another injury.