Cameron Brink Turns Heads With Shooting Stroke in Unrivaled On Court Work
Unrivaled caught a lot of attention when the league announced last month that Los Angeles Sparks superstar Cameron Brink would be joining the Lunar Owls BC, despite still recovering from a torn ACL she suffered during her rookie WNBA season.
It also came out soon after that Brink signed a multi-year deal with the league and will therefore make her Unrivaled debut in 2026 instead of during this upcoming season, which begins on January 17.
While she won't be playing this year, Brink is still in Miami, Florida, alongside her Lunar Owls team as they prepare for the season to kick off.
And in an Instagram story post from @lunarowlsbc on Sunday, Brink could be seen honing her three-point stroke at one point in her team's practice.
X user Vanshay Murdock reposted the video of Brink's shot with the caption, "Cam Brink getting some shots up at Lunar Owls practice yesterday 👀".
Fans seem to be enjoying the fact that Brink is back on the court, supporting her Lunar Owls squad despite being unable to compete with them when the game begins.
"That’s pretty cool that she’s there," X user Ken Swift wrote in a reply to the video.
Another fan added, "Happy to see her on the court again!"
"Good to see, I wonder if she’ll be ready to go for W in May," wrote a third.
Given Unrivaled's fantastic resources, hopefully Brink can get enough treatment and recovery to make her available to play for the Sparks when the 2025 WNBA season commences.