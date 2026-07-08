Candace Parker Calls Out WNBA Player 'Insecurities' Over Caitlin Clark All-Star Vote

In a July 8 episode of her "Post Moves" podcast with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, Candace Parker sent a strong message regarding Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark being the 11th-highest-ranked guard when it came to WNBA player votes for the 2026 All-Star Game.

"It's also kinda crazy. I wholeheartedly believe that there need to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand. Caitlin Clark [being] voted 11th-best guard by WNBA players—that's crazy," Parker said to Boston, who agreed and said that she thought it was crazy.

For what it's worth, Parker isn't actually correct in saying that Clark was voted 11th-best. When WNBA players filled out their ballots, they were asked to put their top four players for both guards and frontcourt players. So it's not that Clark was ranked 11th among her WNBA peers, but that she had the 11th-highest ranking. In other words, she got the 11th-most top-four votes.

Then again, many see this distinction as mere semantics because the bottom line is that WNBA players cumulatively had 10 other guards ranked higher than Clark when it came to All-Star voting, which is where the absurdity stems from.

Parker later added on the podcast, "I think people need to look at themselves in the mirror and realize you've got some insecurities, if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist and figure out what childhood issues you have, 'cause if you're sitting there, and looking at yourself in the mirror, and putting her at the 11th-best guard... like c'mon."

Candace Parker saying Caitlin Clark being voted as the 11th-best guard by WNBA players is “crazy”



“You’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist.”



🎥: @PostMovesShow pic.twitter.com/lH93W8YWAv — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) July 8, 2026

Candace Parker Acts as Voice of Reason With Another Caitlin Clark Narrative

Candace Parker is one of the most respected minds in all of basketball, both in the men's and women's games, which is how she has been able to transition straight into a media, broadcaster role after retiring from the WNBA in 2024.

One reason why Parker excels in this new role is that she's not afraid of speaking her mind, even if doing so might ruffle some feathers—particularly among some of her former peers. And these are the same peers whom she seems to be calling out when criticizing where Clark landed in the WNBA All-Star Game voting.

Parker has praised Clark several times in recent months and always seems to come out on the right side of the narrative. She'll be doing so once again with this take about Clark's WNBA All-Star voting.

The good news is that where Clark was ranked among her peers is ultimately irrelevant, because she (rightfully) ended up being named an All-Star starter after the WNBA fan, media, and player votes were accounted for.