Caitlin Clark Ranked 11th Best Guard By Players in WNBA All-Star Voting

The starting lineups for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game were revealed on July 2. While three Indiana Fever players (Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell) were all named starters, one of the biggest takeaways from the voting process will be that Clark was the 11th most voted-for guard when it comes to the WNBA player vote.

The All-Star Game starters were selected on a weighted scale that comprised 50% fan votes, 25% media votes, and 25% WNBA player votes. Clark was the second-most voted-for guard (behind only Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers), the third-most voted-for guard by the media, but came in at No. 11 among guards for the player vote, according to an X post from @UnderdogWNBA.

Voting results for 2026 All-Star starters: pic.twitter.com/ztrznAUkAF — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 2, 2026

This is not the first time Clark's standing among her peers has not compared to where she was seen by fans or the media. The voting criteria for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were weighted the same way as this season's, and Clark got the ninth-most votes for guards when her WNBA peers cast their ballots.

Why This Caitlin Clark WNBA Peer Ranking Feels Absurd

Caitlin Clark is having an objectively excellent season when it comes to her statistics. She currently has the best combined points and assists per game averages in WNBA history, is fourth in the league in points per game (21.2), and second in the league in assists per game (8.2). So it's hard to justify not putting her at least in the top five in terms of voting when looking at it from an objective lens.

Which means that there was subjectivity involved in Clark coming in at No. 11. There are several potential factors, one being that, as some fans will surely believe, this is the byproduct of WNBA players having it out for Clark, or being resentful about her extraordinary stardom and platform in the sport.

Another potential element would be Clark's defense. She isn't known for being a good defender, and her occasional struggles at that end of the court have been much discussed this season. The fact that Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (whose 23.9 points per game would be second-most in the WNBA if she met the minimum game time criteria, but is notorious for defensive mediocrity) ranked No. 12 among guards in the player vote also suggests defense was weighed heavily among players, and not just with Clark.

Ultimately, the bottom line is that Clark was (deservedly) named a starter, so the player ranking is moot. But it still paints an interesting picture of how she's viewed by her peers, for one reason or another.