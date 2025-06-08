Candace Parker Conveys 2 Ways Caitlin Clark Can Improve
WNBA icon Candace Parker has been an outspoken advocate of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark throughout her incredible career.
While Parker retired just a few months before Clark entered the league, that hasn't kept her from showing Clark support and articulating important messages about narratives surrounding No. 22 on some of the biggest platforms in sports media.
Not to mention that Parker is one of the brightest minds in all of basketball media, which stems from her own iconic career playing the game. This is why Parker's basketball words and advice should be taken as gospel.
Parker was a guest on a June 7 episode of Jemele Hill's Spolitics podcast. And at one point, she spoke about ways she could see Clark improving as her pro career progresses.
"I think Caitlin Clark has done that, even in her first year, in terms of being able to be that floor general, her and Aliyah Boston's connection has really improved," Parker said. "And I think the thing about Caitlin, yes she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better.
"So I think just in terms for her, it's gonna be, 'What are you doing without the ball in your hands?' and I think it's going to be taking care of the ball for [Clark]. Those two things," Parker continued on how Clark can improve.
She later added, "I think all of us young turn the ball over. And especially when you're the focal point of the entire defense, you're gonna have more turnovers, you're gonna have more live-ball situations. And the competitive element of you, you tend to take more chances early on."
If Clark can nail down these two areas for improvement, she will manage to become even more impactful for the Fever.