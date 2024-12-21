Chennedy Carter Calls Out Double Standard Between WNBA, NBA Displays of Emotion
At the end of November, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (who is spending the WNBA offseason playing for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA)) was given a “Good Temper Award” and 10,000 yuan (which is equivalent to about $1,380) for “her achievements in emotional management”.
In a graphic from Wuhan Shengfan that came along with the award, it was written, "As we all know, Carter is a passionate athlete with a hot temper at times, which has become a 'double-edged sword' that restricts her development."
Carter has earned this reputation of having a "hot temper" among women's basketball fans largely because of the incident she had with Fever superstar Caitlin Clark back in June of 2024, where she was seen yelling at the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year before shoulder-checking her to the ground in the middle of a game.
Carter had also experienced off-court issues in previous tenures with the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks before joining the Sky in 2024.
Carter doesn't seem to agree with this reputation; or at least believes her actions wouldn't be seen in the same light if she was in the NBA instead.
She made this clear through her Instagram story on Friday, where she reposted a montage of NBA player Jordan Clarkson "squaring up" (putting his hands in a fighting position) multiple times in different games.
Carter's caption was, "but when emotions get to women yall got opinions its funny tho
"it dont even get this bad like squaring up in a game way worse than anything i seen a female do go cry abt it".
X user @sammygee1400 reposted Carter's story and wrote, "She lowkey ain’t wrong it’s fun in the nba but bullying in the W".
Carter certainly has a fair point.