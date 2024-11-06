Sky's Chennedy Carter Was Proud of Performance Playing in China
Despite the arrival of the new Unrivaled women's basketball league this offseason, many of the top WNBA basketball players are still spending their offseason playing overseas.
A good number of WNBA players (such as Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever and Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter of the Sky) are playing in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) this winter.
This is considered one of the most competitive women's professional basketball leagues outside of the United States. However, that hasn't stopped these superstars from putting up elite performances.
This is proven by Chennedy Carter wasting no time informing her fans about how she has been playing in a recent X post.
"first shot overseas was a 3 pointer and 1 🤭🔥 @ the half 4/6 from deep !" Carter wrote on Wednesday.
While this is not confirmed, Carter referencing her first-half stats in the game suggests she might have sent this post out at halftime, while she was in the locker room.
About two hours after that initial post, Carter added, "and the win vs inner mongolia".
While Carter's final stat line in the win isn't known, it's no surprise that she balled out for her Wuhan Shengfan team. Carter also played in the WCBL last offseason for Heilongjiang and averaged a staggering 28.9 points per game in 14 games played.
Perhaps her success in China last offseason is what gave Carter the confidence to become one of the WNBA's most improved players with the Sky in 2024.
Now Carter is a WNBA free agent and could either be returning to Chicago in 2025 or playing for a new team next year.