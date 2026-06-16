Chennedy Carter's Instagram Bio Change Draws Attention Amid Aces Illness Absence

Las Vegas Aces star guard Chennedy Carter returned from nearly a two-week absence because of an injury. She then played in two games before missing the Aces' June 15 loss to the Dallas Wings because of an illness.

However, Carter is still drawing attention, despite being sidelined. Fans on social media were quick to note several recent changes to her Instagram bio. According to several posts on Threads and X, Carter's initial Instagram bio read both "FREE AGENT" and "J O K E R LAS VEGAS ACES".

Then, on June 15, she took the Aces aspect out of it, so that it just read, "FREE AGENT," which has been shown on several social media screenshots.

CHENNEDY CARTER FREE AGENT LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/cEKGt3AKgW — marine johannès's defense attorney🗽 (@fleetwoodrapp) June 16, 2026

Later that evening, Carter took the "FREE AGENT" element out of her Instagram bio, so that it now reads, "ACES ♠️".

Why Chennedy Carter's Instagram Bio Activity Is Drawing Interest

The only reason why fans are paying attention to Carter's Instagram bio in the first place is that there has been a lot of speculation regarding her standing with the team in recent weeks.

This started after Carter (who got off to a fantastic start to her Aces tenure after signing with the team in free agency this past offseason) made several social media posts about Azzi Fudd and her being on a "leash" with Las Vegas after a game in May.

Seeing this from Carter was frustrating for many members of the women's basketball community, since this follows the pattern of her off-court activity overshadowing what she's doing on the court. It seemed like Carter had overcome this recurring element of her WNBA tenure after joining the Aces, but all of her recent social media activity is making some wonder whether this penchant for stirring the pot is out of her system.

Ultimately, Carter's social media activity will become irrelevant if and when she returns to the court and begins producing for the Aces like she had earlier this year. But so long as she remains sidelined (even if it isn't because of something she can't control), people will read more into what she posts online.

There's no question that Carter is one of the most athletic and talented players in women's basketball. The question instead is whether she can get out of her own way long enough to thrive in the WNBA. The hope is that she'll return from her illness for the Aces' next game so that she can begin putting this question behind her, hopefully once and for all.