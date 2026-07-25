Chennedy Carter’s Next Move Emerges After Aces Release

Veteran guard Chennedy Carter was released by the Las Vegas Aces earlier this month, ending what had initially seemed to be a solid fit before things went awry for Carter.

Now that another WNBA franchise has done away with the talented guard, there are questions about whether Carter will ever find herself back in the league. In the meantime, Carter has several interesting things on the horizon regarding her career.

The first one is that she's doing a one-on-one game against Miya Crump, who's a former women's college basketball player turned overseas professional, on a free YouTube live-streamed event hosted by Showdown 001 on Saturday.

The game is taking place at the same time as the WNBA All-Star Game, but still might garner some interest since it's the first time Carter will be playing publicly since her exit from the Aces.

And this isn't Carter's only move. The Chinese Women's Hoops Show's X account reported on Friday evening, "🚨 Breaking: Chennedy Carter is joining the defending WCBA champion, Sichuan, for the upcoming season."

This isn't the first time Carter will be playing in China, as she spent the 2025 season (she couldn't find a WNBA team to sign her) playing for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

Carter will immediately become one of the WCBA's most talented players and will likely help Sichuan defend its league championship. Still, this feels like a far fall from where Carter was just a few months ago, when she was cooking on the court for the Aces.

How Did Chennedy Carter Get Here?

The Aces took a chance on signing Carter before the 2026 season began. While the talent has never been in question, locker room and character issues have followed Carter to every WNBA destination before this, which is why she has spent whole seasons out of the league.

Things began going well for Carter, as she was thriving in an important role for the Aces' offense. Then she expressed frustration about not playing down the stretch of a Las Vegas game before publicly lamenting the "leash" Aces head coach Becky Hammon had on her regarding her playing time.

Ultimately, the Aces organization decided they'd had enough of the Carter experiment and moved on from her. It's frankly hard to imagine that she'll get another opportunity in the WNBA at this point—but at least she has YouTube live streams and a league in China that will take her.