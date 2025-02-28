WNBA Fans Clamor For Chennedy Carter's Return After Standout Performance in China
Chennedy Carter produced a team-high 17.5 points per game for the Chicago Sky, was their only consistent offensive threat in the backcourt, and seemed to complement post players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso extremely well last season.
This is why many fans were confused to see that the Sky didn't have interest in bringing her back to their team for their 2025 campaign.
However, Carter's talent on the court has never been in question. It's her off-court antics combined with her checkered history with past WNBA teams that have surely made not only the Sky but every other WNBA team hesitant to sign her to a contract for the 2025 season.
In the meantime, Carter has spent the winter balling out for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). And an X post from Chinese Women's Hoop Show shows that Carter just produced her best performance yet.
"Chennedy Carter tonight:
"52 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 20/38 FG | 6/11 3PT
"She led #13 Wuhan to a stunning 88-86 upset over #4 Shanxi in Round 1, Game 1 of the playoffs," the X post wrote.
Regardless of the league, scoring 50 points in a professional basketball game is extremely impressive. And this recent display from Carter has fans on social media clamoring for a WNBA team to sign her.
"I don't care if she is the literal devil, 13 teams refusing to sign the 2nd best guard in the world is crazy!" one fan wrote.
Another added, "WNBA teams refusing to sign this woman is a complete shame".
"Looking at the behavior of many in the WNBA, it's absurd that Chennedy Carter is unsigned. If Chennedy can't play, the whole league should be shut down. 🤣," said a third.
Perhaps this performance is what will convince a WNBA team to sign Carter.