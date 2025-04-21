Chennedy Carter Shares What 'Shocked' Her About WNBA Free Agency
Chennedy Carter proved to be one of the most lethal offensive threats from the guard position during her 2024 season with the Chicago Sky. This is proven by her averaging 17.5 points per game, which was the 12th most in the entire league.
Despite this, the Sky did not make an effort to re-sign her this past offseason, and she remains an unrestricted free agent. After Carter struggled to find a footing with her first two WNBA teams (the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks), Carter didn't play in the 2023 season before signing with Chicago in 2024.
It remains to be seen whether Carter will join a WNBA team in 2025. In the meantime, she appeared in a live video on April 20 with popular streamer N3on. And at one point in the video, Carter was asked about what the WNBA's most groundbreaking trade or offseason move has been since she joined the league.
“I think next year is going to be really lit though, with trades and movement. I think this year was pretty big. I would probably say when most of the Connecticut Sun players all left," Carter said.
"When they all left their roster and went to different teams throughout free agency this offseason, I was shocked. They’ve been a team that has competed for championships for consecutive years, so I would say that," she added.
While Carter was asked about her own free agency situation, but didn't address it directly.
She isn't alone in being shocked about the roster turnover the Sun experienced this past offseason.