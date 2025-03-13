Cheryl Miller Reveals Caitlin Clark's Two-Word WNBA All-Star Advice to Angel Reese
While her playing career is now long over, basketball legend Cheryl Miller still has her fingerprints on various aspects of the women's game.
This is typically shown through her supporting many of the sport's young stars. Just recently, Miller was seen showing love to fellow USC star JuJu Watkins after the Trojans' March 4 rivalry game win against the UCLA Bruins.
Miller has also been an outspoken advocate of young WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, both of whom she was the head coach for at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.
During a September 3 episode of "The Mark Jackson Show", Miller shut down a narrative about Clark and Reese's alleged "animosity" by saying, "Those two being on the floor shattered whatever narrative people were trying to push. Ain't no animosity... And seeing them interact off the court and [at] shoot around and everything else, it was fun."
Miller was the guest on a March 13 episode of the ALL THE SMOKE podcast. And at one point, she offered more details about the WNBA All-Star interactions between Clark and Reese.
"I was pleased and proud to see the narrative [about Clark and Reese] wasn't the truth. And Angel and her got along so well, and watching them practice, and 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, just get it up', and Caitlin is like, 'Just fly, just fly, just fly.'"
It's cool to hear that Clark was advising Reese to get down the court as quickly as possible by saying "Just fly". Hopefully the women's basketball world will get to see Clark and Reese flying down the court together again at some point in the future.