Chicago Sky Coach Addresses Angel Reese's Back Injury

It has been an injury-riddled season across the WNBA, with one of the latest players dealing with an ailment being Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Reese has been nursing a back injury of some sort, previously missing two games, including Sunday's Sky loss to the Indiana Fever—before returning to action on Tuesday when Chicago fell to the Washington Mystics.

Reese being back in the lineup for the last contest is what made it noteworthy when she was listed as out for Friday's game vs the Golden State Valkyries. And Sky coach Tyler Marsh has now explained the reason for Reese's status.

Angel Reese (back) is ruled out for the Sky's game on Friday vs. the Valkyries. pic.twitter.com/3gPct7rAPB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 31, 2025

Sky Coach Says Reese's Back Tightened Up

Marsh was asked about Reese's back issue during pregame media availability and had this to say.

"Kind of continued. You know her back tightened up after the Washington game. So again more precautionary stuff there. So she'll be out tonight."

Injury Updates on Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese per Coach Marsh:



Atkins went through her 2nd day of team activities today and is still day-to-day.



Reese’s back tightened up after the Mystics game so she is being held out for precautionary reasons. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/cHkHhTjeJt — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) August 1, 2025

Marsh continuing to dub the management of Reese's back ailment as precautionary is a positive sign. However, the fact that it tightened up on her after the last game is not. And clearly this is now something Reese has been managing for a while.

The Sky star was honest regarding not being at 100% after returning to the lineup against the Mystics.

“It was ugly, ugly for me, but I tried to push through as much as I could for my teammates because I know they need me out there," she stated then.

Fans are certainly hoping this back injury isn't something that will be limiting Reese for the remainder of the WNBA season.

