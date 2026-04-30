Chicago Sky Coach Assesses Angel Reese's Fit With Atlanta Dream
Despite it being a preseason game, there was a lot of intrigue about Angel Reese making her debut with the Atlanta Dream on April 29.
This was her first time competing with a Dream uniform after being traded to Atlanta from the Chicago Sky earlier this month. Therefore, fans were fascinated to see how Reese might fit in with the talented Dream roster and what her role might be alongside a new group of teammates.
What made this matchup even more intriguing was that Reese's debut came against her former team, as the Dream went to Chicago to face the Sky. Reese has gone on the record several times saying that she has nothing but love for her former franchise and fan base, but women's basketball fans were still excited to tune in and see whether Reese's return would produce any extra spice.
Aside from purely competitive exchanges between Reese and her former teammate Kamilla Cardoso, there weren't any exceptionally spicy moments. Reese finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists in 13 minutes played.
Tyler Marsh Urges Angel Reese to 'Kill It' With Atlanta Dream After Sky Trade
Reese had a fantastic relationship with Teresa Weatherspoon, who was Chicago's head coach during her rookie 2024 season. She was upset when the Sky fired Weatherspoon, and didn't seem to have as good a relationship with Tyler Marsh, whom the Sky's front office hired before the 2025 season began.
But that doesn't mean there's any bad blood between Marsh and Reese, even after the trade. And Marsh made this clear by the comments he made when speaking to the media after Wednesday's preseason game (which Atlanta won 87-78).
"It was honestly the first time seeing her since the trade, so I was just telling her to 'go be great, go kill it,'" Marsh said when speaking about the embrace and words he exchanged with Reese after Wednesday's game ended, per an April 30 article from Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.
"She's with a championship-caliber team, so you saw some of her talents and things that she can do with them tonight. She fits in perfectly and she'll be great," he continued.
It's good to see that Reese, Marsh, and everybody involved appears to be taking the high road after what could have become a messy situation. As of right now, it seems like trading Reese was a win-win situation for best franchises. But that could change as the season progresses.
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Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung