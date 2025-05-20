Women's Fastbreak On SI

Chicago Sky Coach Reveals What Went Wrong Against Indiana Fever

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh got honest about what needs improving after Saturday's blowout loss to the Indiana Fever.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Sky suffered a brutal 93-58 defeat to the Indiana Fever during the first game of their 2025 WNBA season on May 17.

Much of the discourse surrounding this game has stemmed from the flagrant foul that Caitlin Clark had on Angel Reese during the third quarter, which prompted a lot of uncomfortable discussions and fallout in the game's aftermath. However, this can't detract from the fact that Chicago was thoroughly dominated on the court by the Fever.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh surely didn't envision this when thinking about how his first game as a WNBA head coach would go. And when speaking with the media on May 20, Marsh got honest about what he saw from his team against Indiana that needs fixing as the season continues.

"I think our communication. I think our communication [needs] to improve, it tightens up other areas, both offensively and defensively. And just continuing to find ways to be on the same page," Marsh said on what stood out during Saturday's game, per a YouTube video from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

"That's what the point of emphasis was in film and in practice these past couple days. And so we look to have a better effort on Thursday," Marsh continued.

The Sky have been faced with a tough first two games of the 2025 season, as they have to go from facing the Fever on the road to a home game against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on May 21.

Fans will be keen to see how Marsh's team rebounds from Saturday's defeat.

Published
