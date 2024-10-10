Angel Reese Makes Viral Wild 'N Out Appearance Amid Chicago Sky Scrutiny
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has had quite a busy offseason after her first professional basketball campaign.
Reese has already been seen at multiple NFL games in three completely different parts of the country (Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Chicago).
And it hasn't just been sporting events that Reese has appeared at. Wednesday night, the 22-year-old superstar appeared on the stage of Nick Cannon's "Wild 'n Out" tour in Chicago.
Reese went viral for heading on stage and dropping a few bars in front of what looked to be a sold-out United Center crowd.
"You know I look good, you wanna climb this tree. Can't get me pregnant, this s*** ain't cheap," Reese appeared to say in her rhyme, per a video of the show from X user @w9nnie.
While Reese appearing on stage is an interesting story in itself, there's a more fascinating — and disheartening — narrative at play for Chicago Sky fans.
On Wednesday, the Sky broke ground on their new $38 million training facility. A couple of Sky players were in attendance for what was a massive moment for the franchise. Yet, Reese was nowhere to be found.
There has been much scrutiny about Reese's relationship with the Sky after the front office decided to fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon back in September. So much so that Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca was asked about his relationship with Reese during Wednesday's press conference.
While Reese not attending the ceremony caused much speculation — especially after she made a series of cryptic X posts that were suspiciously at the same time as the Sky event — one common fan theory was that Reese was not in Chicago on Wednesday and was therefore unable to attend.
But Reese showing up at Chicago's United Center last night now quells that potential explanation for her absence.
All does not seem to be well in Chicago right now.