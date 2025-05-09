Chicago Sky GM Sends Clear Message About Where Angel Reese's Priorities Lie
Earlier this week, it came out that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese didn't participate in her team's May 5 practice because she was attending the 2025 Met Gala. This caused some within the women's basketball community to question Reese's commitment to her team and whether she had her priorities in the right place.
When speaking with the media after Monday's practice, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh addressed Reese attending the Met Gala by saying, "She communicated to her teammates that she would be [at the Met Gala], and as an organization, we're in support of everyone on and off the court. It's a great experience, a great opportunity for her, and we're in support of it.
"Any time that we can showcase and highlight the personalities of the players of our league, no matter what team they're from, I think it's a good thing for the league," Marsh continued.
Marsh's support was echoed by Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca in a May 9 article from the Associated Press, where he is quoted as saying, "[Reese] wants to compete, she wants to win, she’s somebody that puts that above everything else.
"With all the time that she puts into building her brand and flying all over the world, she still has proven to us time and time again she puts basketball first," he continued. “Only a competitive player is going to have all these things in her life that are so special but still want to be the greatest player she can be.”
Clearly there's no concern about Chicago's front office and coaching staff about where Reese's priorities are right now. And the fact that she scored 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 19 minutes during the team's May 6 preseason game (one day after the Met Gala) would further suggest that there's nothing to worry about.