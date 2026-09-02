Team USA Won't Have to Face Li Yueru Due to Passport Issue

Team USA's challenge against China just got a little smaller. That's because Dallas Wings center Li Yueru will no longer be competing in the FIBA World Cup from Berlin, Germany.

Yueru made this announcement on social media and chalked up her absence to a passport problem.

Yueru wrote this on her Instagram story:

"Thank you to everyone who has been thinking of me and checking in on me. Over the past few years, I’ve maintained a great relationship with the Chinese Basketball Association and the national team. They have always been a strong source of support throughout my career overseas.

The national team have always made me feel valued and wanted, and it has always been a tremendous honor to represent China. I was incredibly excited and looking forward to joining the national team again.

Unfortunately, my passport was lost in the mail and still hasn’t been found. Throughout this time, we’ve all been working hard together and exploring every possible solution, but maybe we were just a little short on luck this time. As of today, the passport is still missing.

Sometimes, disappointment is simply part of life. I’m sad that I won’t be able to be there this time, but I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who has supported me and continues to support Chinese women’s basketball.

Thank you for all the love and support. See you on the world stage next time! 🇨🇳❤️"

Unfortunate news for Dallas’ Li Yueru, who posted on Instagram that she won’t be with China for the FIBA World Cup due to her passport being lost in the mail.



“Maybe we were just a little short on luck this time.” pic.twitter.com/EXA81QcbMo — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) September 2, 2026

Yueru hasn't played a huge role for Dallas this season, averaging 3.3 points in 10.3 minutes a game. But she was part of a formidable frontline for the Chinese national team, as Yueru was set to be in the frontcourt alongside Han Xu of the New York Liberty, who stands 6'8" and Zhang Ziyu, a potential 2027 WNBA Draft prospect who is listed at 7'4".

Team USA faces China to open the group stage of the World Cup at 8:15 am ET on Friday.

Team USA Will Make Up for Lack of Size With Skill

The U.S. roster does not have overwhelming size, especially given reigning MVP A'ja Wilson bowed out of the tournament just this week.

Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Kiki Iriafen, and Angel Reese will be the bigs for Team USA, so there is still plenty of skilled depth up front. But it is that skill Team USA should rely upon.

Team USA also boasts a talented backcourt with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers joining veterans like Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. No squad possesses the combination of scoring and playmaking that the U.S. does, so expect them to try to pick up the pace and get up shots from the outside.

The size advantage China possessed was not going to be an insurmountable obstacle for Team USA, but the tall task was knocked down a peg due to Yueru's passport issue.

Team USA takes on Italy and Czechia on Sunday and Monday after the Friday contest against China to round out group play.