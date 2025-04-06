Chloe Kitts Admits 'Embarrassment' Drives South Carolina in UConn Revenge Game
The women's college basketball community is hours away from seeing which team reigns supreme in the 2025 season, as the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks are facing off in the NCAA national championship game later today.
These two dominant programs are familiar with each other, as they faced off less than two months ago, on February 16, in South Carolina. However, this game did not go according to plan for the Gamecocks, as they were routed by a score of 87-58. This marked South Carolina's first regular-season home loss in 71 games.
The Gamecocks are not used to getting beaten in this way, especially on their home court. And when speaking with the media on April 6, Gamecocks star forward Chloe Kitts admitted that this February 16 game is a driving force for her team right now.
"Honestly, the embarrassment," Kitts said when asked what sticks out to her most about South Carolina's last loss to UConn, per an X post from ABC Columbia's Noah Chast. "I mean, I was embarrassed. We were all embarrassed. To lose by that much, to lose our winning streak.
"We were just out hustled. Every one of them kind of out-worked us, and we felt that," Kitts continued. "We felt that for a while. And we're just super excited to play them again, and ever since that game, we've gotten better, we've matured."
Kitts' sentiment is in line with what Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao said after that game, admitting, "We just got punked today. It was very much embarrassing."
South Carolina is surely stoked to be able to right the ship on Sunday.