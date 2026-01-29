WNBA CBA Talks Hit Uncomfortable Silence

The WNBA CBA negotiations are the only league story that actually matters. Despite the release of the 2026 season schedule last week, no business can actually be conducted until an agreement is in place.

And the WNBA and WNBAPA are now running out of time to get a deal done with enough runway left before tip-off so that an expansion draft, free agency, and the WNBA Draft can all be completed in order to hit the May 8 start date without delay.

This is why what feels like a lack of urgency has become so frustrating for fans.

The latest update on the state of CBA talks is that there is no update. Per ESPN, the league has not even responded to the latest proposal from the players—one that was sent in a month ago.

The WNBA reportedly didn't find the proposal different or realistic enough to respond to, thus continuing the stalemate.

The WNBPA’s still awaiting an official response from the league since sending it a proposal a month ago. The league feels the proposal didn't warrant a response since it wasn't that different from past ones — & instead is waiting for what it’d consider a more "realistic" proposal https://t.co/olUogTj3vH — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 28, 2026

The problem with that being the fate of the 2026 season and the momentum the WNBA has built the last two years is at stake in these negotiations.

WNBA Players Should Change Messaging

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart previously saying she saw light at the end of the tunnel and floating the beginning of February as a soft target to get things on track, the current uncomfortable silence raises concerns around that happening.

It goes without saying that both sides need to keep stubbornness from winning the day, which requires adjustments at the negotiating table, and in public messaging.

Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo previously voiced her concerns that the players' choice of words, including a CBA proposal that offers huge raises being dubbed "a slap in the face," might be losing them fan support.

But another thing it loses them is victory lap positioning. Wherever the deal lands, salaries are going to go up significantly, so it will be easy for the WNBAPA to spin any agreement into a big win—that is if they haven't gotten so entrenched in their stance as to view anything short of ideal a bad deal.

Honestly, it'd be simple messaging. So easy for WNBA players to do a victory lap on any variation of the deal considering how big the raises are going to be. https://t.co/75U1DK4bsk — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 28, 2026

Of course, there is no takeaway without an actual agreement being in place. And with the clock ticking, the seeming lack of progress is only going to fuel frustrations.

Let's hope the next update on the state of the CBA is far more substantive—so that the rev up for the 2026 season can get underway.

