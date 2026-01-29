WNBA CBA Talks Hit Uncomfortable Silence
The WNBA CBA negotiations are the only league story that actually matters. Despite the release of the 2026 season schedule last week, no business can actually be conducted until an agreement is in place.
And the WNBA and WNBAPA are now running out of time to get a deal done with enough runway left before tip-off so that an expansion draft, free agency, and the WNBA Draft can all be completed in order to hit the May 8 start date without delay.
This is why what feels like a lack of urgency has become so frustrating for fans.
The latest update on the state of CBA talks is that there is no update. Per ESPN, the league has not even responded to the latest proposal from the players—one that was sent in a month ago.
The WNBA reportedly didn't find the proposal different or realistic enough to respond to, thus continuing the stalemate.
The problem with that being the fate of the 2026 season and the momentum the WNBA has built the last two years is at stake in these negotiations.
WNBA Players Should Change Messaging
Despite New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart previously saying she saw light at the end of the tunnel and floating the beginning of February as a soft target to get things on track, the current uncomfortable silence raises concerns around that happening.
It goes without saying that both sides need to keep stubbornness from winning the day, which requires adjustments at the negotiating table, and in public messaging.
Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo previously voiced her concerns that the players' choice of words, including a CBA proposal that offers huge raises being dubbed "a slap in the face," might be losing them fan support.
But another thing it loses them is victory lap positioning. Wherever the deal lands, salaries are going to go up significantly, so it will be easy for the WNBAPA to spin any agreement into a big win—that is if they haven't gotten so entrenched in their stance as to view anything short of ideal a bad deal.
Of course, there is no takeaway without an actual agreement being in place. And with the clock ticking, the seeming lack of progress is only going to fuel frustrations.
Let's hope the next update on the state of the CBA is far more substantive—so that the rev up for the 2026 season can get underway.
Recommended Reading:
Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!Follow robinlundberg