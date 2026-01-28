What Caitlin Clark’s NBA on NBC Role Reveals About Her Place in Basketball

Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA and women's basketball has been well documented. One would have had to be living under a rock for the last two years to miss the discussion about the growth she brought to the sport from Iowa to the Indiana Fever and the boom the WNBA has seen as a result.

But part of the staggering aspect of Clark's star-power is how all encompassing it is, because to limit the scope would be to understate the cultural moment.

This was proven once again when NBC announced that Clark would be a special contributor for the network's NBA coverage this season.

Clark is not the first splashy move NBC has made since reacquiring NBA rights, as Michael Jordan's contribution to the broadcast made headlines earlier this season. And the network clearly views Clark as another heavyweight addition.

“There’s no more iconic figure in basketball in the women’s game right now, or the game in general,” Sam Flood, executive producer for NBC Sports, told The Associated Press.

📑| NBC Sports on Caitlin Clark



“There's no more iconic figure in basketball in the women's game right now — or the game in general. So we said, 'let's have a bigger conversation.” - Sam Flood, executive producer for NBC Sports, via the Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/ofyfFjHGRv — cc.✶ (@clarkmode_) January 28, 2026

That statement itself says it all, given it is arguable Clark is not only the face of the WNBA, but the face of American basketball moving forward—joining the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry when it comes to name recognition, something NBC was not shy about broadcasting in announcing her addition to the broadcast.

Clark's Coverage Begins With Knicks vs Lakers

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Clark has consistently vouched for LeBron James' greatness, and she should get a chance to offer her insights on his game in her debut contribution with NBC.

Clark is scheduled to join Basketball Night in America on February 1, leading into the Sunday Night Basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks from Madison Square Garden.

She is also set to appear prior a Knicks contest vs the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 9.

As far as her role goes, NBC doesn't seem to be overthinking it.

“She’s going to be in a basketball arena, like she always is, and in her comfort zone — which is on the court talking about the sport she loves and the sport that she shines in,” Flood stated.

“We’re hoping to have Caitlin with a basketball in her hand,” he added.

One thing is for sure, the fact that Clark is being treated as such a prominent figure in the NBA space speaks volumes about her status in basketball overall.

Recommended Reading: