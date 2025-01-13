Dawn Staley Conveys Key for MiLaysia Fulwiley After South Carolina Dominates Texas
After the South Carolina Gamecocks cruised to an easy 90-49 win against the Texas A&M Aggies on January 9, much of the discussion surrounding Dawn Staley's squad was the brutal five-game stretch against ranked teams they had on the horizon.
The first of these five games was against the No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns on January 12. While many people believed this would be a competitive game between two top-five teams, the Gamecocks dominated the Longhorns from start to finish and secured a 67-50 win.
After producing one of the best performances of her season against Texas A&M, sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had more of a quiet game against the Longhorns, scoring 8 points on 4 of 10 shooting while also adding 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
Staley spoke with the media after Sunday's big win. And at one point, she got honest about what she'd like to see more of from Fulwiley.
"When [Fulwiley] is locked in, she impacts [the game] on both sides of the basketball," Staley said, per an X post from WACH Fox reporter Claire Foley. "I would like for her to really understand her power from a defensive standpoint. So we're always encouraging her.
"The only reason why she comes out of the game is because of her not defending," Staley continued of Fulwiley. "So I think she's finally understanding her power on both sides of the basketball and I hope she can consistently give us that."
It will be interesting to see what strides Fulwiley continues to make on both ends of the court as her career at South Carolina continues.