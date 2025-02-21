Dawn Staley Has 4-Word Phrase for MiLaysia Fulwiley's Flash After South Carolina Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team got back on track in a major way on February 20, as they produced a dominant 95-55 win against Arkansas at home.
While nobody expected the Gamecocks to lose this game, getting back in the winning column after an "embarrassing" home loss to the UConn Huskies on February 16 was important for them, as it at least got the taste of defeat out of their mouths.
Sophomore superstar MiLaysia Fulwiley finished the game with 15 points on 6-10 shooting to go along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the win. However, despite the solid box score, what impressed most (per usual) about Fulwiley was the plethora of flashy plays she produced, such as one behind-the-back backward layup from the third quarter.
Dawn Staley spoke with the media after the game. And when asked whether she's surprised about the deep bag of offensive moves that Fulwiley showcases in games, she had a hilarious response.
"I missed almost two or three of her assists because I was sitting, and the official was like right in my viewpoint, so I missed a couple of dumps she had," Staley said, per South Carolina's YouTube channel.
"She's gonna do something. Like if she is on the break and pass the ball up to her, she's gonna do something," Staley added of Fulwiley with a laugh. "I just hope it's something that's positive that we can get a bucket, a point, something."
Staley saying, "She's gonna do something," is a great encapsulation of Fulwiley's flashy play style.
When Fulwiley was asked whether she ever surprised herself with her own flash, she said, "Tonight I kind of surprised myself. But usually, I kind of expect them to go in and they don't... I feel like I just need to go out there and just play and don't think. And when I do that like how I did today, it just kind of goes in and I kind of smirk," per Claire Foley.
Fulwiley isn't the only one smirking after these insane trick shots go in.