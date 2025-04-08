Dawn Staley Sends 6-Word Message on Ta'Niya Latson's South Carolina Transfer
After the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team was routed by the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA championship game on April 6 (which was the second time Dawn Staley's squad got blown out by the Huskies on the season), it became clear that the Gamecocks would need to add firepower to their roster ahead of next season.
And that's exactly what they did on April 8, as it has been announced that former Florida State Seminoles star Ta'Niya Latson (who was the NCAA women's basketball leading scorer last season, averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field) has transferred to the Gamecocks.
This was confirmed when Latson made an April 8 post to her Instagram that was a graphic wearing a Gamecocks uniform with the caption, "Feelin’ cocky! 🐔❤️".
Of course, this has surely been in the works for a little while, which meant that Dawn Staley had likely been waiting for this news to become official. And as soon as it did, Staley made her feelings on the move known with an X post that wrote, "A birdie just flew in nest!! 🐔🐔🐔".
And this isn't the only major news that the Gamecocks have received on Tuesday, as veteran guard Raven Johnson — who was teammates with Latson in the past and was a key part of recruiting her to South Carolina — announced that she'd be returning to the team for her fifth season.
Despite being two days removed from their loss to UConn, Gamecocks fans must be feeling pretty good right now.