DeWanna Bonner Describes 'Dream' Feeling Amid Indiana Fever Arena Arrival
Longtime Connecticut Sun superstar and two-time WNBA Champion DeWanna Bonner signed a contract to join the Indiana Fever on February 2.
In a February 5 press release regarding this massive signing from the Fever, Bonner is quoted saying, “I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree."
Bonner's introductory press conference is taking place on February 10 at the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena. Before the press conference took place, the Fever's social media team followed Bonner around as she entered the arena as a member of the Fever for the first time.
And in the process, Bonner conveyed her feelings about joining the team.
"This is like surreal, for real," Bonner said when looking around Gainbridge Fieldhouse, per the Fever's X account. "I feel like I'm in a little bit of a dream, but this is super dope, super cool. I don't know if I've ever seen myself on this many billboards and pictures, so this is really good."
Bonner then entered the Fever's lock room and saw her No. 25 jersey hanging up for the first time.
"Now it's really real, huh?" she said. "This is dope... I gotta get used to 25, this is my first time."
Bonner was then walked to the team cafeteria, where she learned that she'll have her pre-practice breakfast made every day by the chefs present.
Bonner seems to be feeling like she made the right decision in joining the Fever.