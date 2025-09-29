DeWanna Bonner's 'Cyberbullying' Claim About Ugly Fever Exit Raises Eyebrows

The Phoenix Mercury stunned the (Cheryl Reeve-less) Minnesota Lynx on September 28, beating them at home by a score of 86-81 in Game 4 of their WNBA Semifinals series. As a result, the Mercury have advanced to the WNBA Finals, where they'll be taking on the winner of the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces' winner-take-all Game 5 contest on September 30.

Veteran wing DeWanna Bonner played a key role in her team's victory over the No. 1-seeded Lynx on Sunday. She scored 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 26 minutes coming off the bench, which included her draining several clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter that sealed the Mercury's win.

Of course, Bonner didn't start the season with Phoenix. She signed with the Fever as a free agent last offseason, played nine games with them at the beginning of their 2025 campaign, then voluntarily sat out because she wasn't happy in Indiana and wanted a trade. The Fever ultimately released her a short while later, and she eventually teamed up with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, in Phoenix.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) react after a foul call against the New York Liberty during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner's Career Comments After Mercury Win Turn Heads

Bonner doesn't think fondly of her tenure with the Fever, which has made for some fascinating moments between her and her former teammates on the court.

And Bonner sent a strong message about this time of her life when speaking with the ESPN broadcast after Sunday's game, as she said, "Coming in midseason, I'm just so happy [Phoenix] accepted me. I love them so very much.

"I was at a low point in my career, and then they just picked me up and loved me," Bonner (who spent the first 10 seasons of her WNBA career with the Mercury) added. "I'm just happy to be home and be with this group."

Bonner spoke more about this sentiment when addressing the media postgame.

She was asked how she was able to overcome the mental hurdles that earlier in this season presented, and she said, "I don’t know if I’ve overcome it yet. It’s been like a whirlwind, but it’s been tough. It's been tough. I’ve been through a lot, especially like the cyberbullying, things like that," per an X post from Desert Wave Media.

"I don't think I'm over it," she continued.

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner on overcoming the mental hurdle she experienced earlier this season.



“I don’t know if I’ve overcome it yet. It’s been like a whirlwind, but it’s been tough. I’ve been through a lot, especially the cyberbullying.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/lKw8E0altN — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) September 29, 2025

The Fever still need to beat the Aces on Tuesday to advance to the WNBA Finals. If they can secure that win, their facing off against Bonner will be a massive storyline.

Recommended Reading: