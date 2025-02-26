Diana Taurasi Roasts Whoopi Goldberg for Messing Up Name on The View
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from basketball on February 25.
Since then, Taurasi has received her flowers from countless members of the WNBA community, all of whom are paying her respect and acclaim for the impressive 20-year career she amassed in the WNBA, along with her success playing for the UConn Huskies in college and for Team USA at six different Olympic games.
While Taurasi made it clear at the end of the Mercury's 2024 season that she was going to take her time to reach a decision on her basketball future, the fact that she let the announcement occur on a random February through a Time magazine article is fitting, considering her tendency to stay out of the spotlight.
However, it seems that Taurasi wanted her future plans to be known before her February 26 appearance on The View, which is an American talk show that's hosted entirely by women, including legendary names like Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
Whoopi Goldberg clearly didn't do her research on how to pronounce Taurasi's last name, as she mispronounced it when introducing the WNBA icon, saying "Taurasi" as if it was pronounced, "Taureesi".
And in typical Taurasi fashion, she quickly fired back up saying, "Good to see you, Whippi. I mean Whoppi."
While this was obviously an honest mistake from Goldberg, Taurasi has never been one to let disrespect slide. And Goldberg had to bear the brunt of that upon getting the WNBA legend's interview off to a tough start.