Rebecca Lobo Lauds Diana Taurasi's 'Incomparable' Career Amid Retirement Announcement
Anybody who is a basketball fan knows by now that WNBA legend and longtime Phoenix Mercury icon Diana Taurasi called it a career on February 25 by officially announcing her retirement.
Taurasi has received a ton of love from former opponents, coaches, and just about everybody else who got to watch her play. While most people are praising Taurasi for her extraordinary WNBA career (and for good reason), she was also a three-time NCAA National Champion playing for Geno Auriemma on the UConn Huskies.
Taurasi is one of many legends who played at UConn. Another is Rebecca Lobo. While these two icons never crossed paths in college or the WNBA (Robo retired right before Taurasi's rookie season), Lobo still gave Taurasi her flowers during a February 25 episode of SportsCenter.
"Diana is the greatest women's basketball player of the modern era," Lobo said, per an X post from SportsCenter. "And when I say modern, I mean the last 40 years.
"What she has done is incomparable. Especially when you look at the sum total of everything... when you combine everything that she did, without question, she's the greatest women's player we've seen, in terms of the WNBA era. And it's pretty remarkable.
"I don't think anyone who knows Diana even a little bit is surprised with the way that she retired — on a quiet Tuesday in February," Lobo added. "It has always been about winning, it has always been about the game of basketball, she's barely on social media, it was never about self-promotion. Diana Taurasi has always just been about winning."
It's hard to imagine somebody could put it any more succinctly than Lobo.