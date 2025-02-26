Kelsey Plum Shares 'Greatest Gift' Diana Taurasi Gave in Moving Retirement Tribute
Basketball legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA on February 24. Since this news was made official, there has been an outpouring of praise for Taurasi from countless members of the women's basketball community.
While the three NCAA national championships she secured at UConn, the three WNBA championships with the Phoenix Mercury, and the countless other WNBA accolades are certainly deserving of praise, perhaps the most impressive accomplishment Taurasi recorded during her career was her six Olympic gold medals with Team USA, which is more Olympic gold than any other basketball player has earned.
The last of these Olympic gold medals came during the Paris 2024 Olympic games, where Taurasi was part of an incredible roster that included Los Angeles Sparks superstar Kelsey Plum. And in a February 26 Instagram post, Plum conveyed a powerful tribute to Taurasi regarding her retirement.
"This is why female role models and representation are so important. I first saw DT play on TV when she was at UConn, I was 10 years old. I’d never seen a woman with that much confidence and swag, fearlessness and just unapologetic competitiveness. That was who I wanted to be. We have a lot of GOATS in our game, they bring different elements of greatness to the table," Plum wrote in a post that shared various photos of her and Taurasi together.
The caption continued, "The greatest gift you can give someone is inspiration. She grew my imagination, always took time to check in, encourage, share wisdom, make me laugh. I got to play with her in the Olympics this summer and I’ll never forget it. The W is growing to heights we’ve never seen, it’s cause players like Dee who laid the foundation. Thank you Dee, truly there will never be another 🤞🏼❤️"
Plum is one of the innumerable women's basketball players who Taurasi has been (and will continue to be) a role model for.