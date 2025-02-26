Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kelsey Plum Shares 'Greatest Gift' Diana Taurasi Gave in Moving Retirement Tribute

Sparks star Kelsey Plum showed love to Diana Taurasi amid news of her WNBA retirement.

Grant Young

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) warms up before game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) warms up before game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Basketball legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA on February 24. Since this news was made official, there has been an outpouring of praise for Taurasi from countless members of the women's basketball community.

While the three NCAA national championships she secured at UConn, the three WNBA championships with the Phoenix Mercury, and the countless other WNBA accolades are certainly deserving of praise, perhaps the most impressive accomplishment Taurasi recorded during her career was her six Olympic gold medals with Team USA, which is more Olympic gold than any other basketball player has earned.

The last of these Olympic gold medals came during the Paris 2024 Olympic games, where Taurasi was part of an incredible roster that included Los Angeles Sparks superstar Kelsey Plum. And in a February 26 Instagram post, Plum conveyed a powerful tribute to Taurasi regarding her retirement.

"This is why female role models and representation are so important. I first saw DT play on TV when she was at UConn, I was 10 years old. I’d never seen a woman with that much confidence and swag, fearlessness and just unapologetic competitiveness. That was who I wanted to be. We have a lot of GOATS in our game, they bring different elements of greatness to the table," Plum wrote in a post that shared various photos of her and Taurasi together.

The caption continued, "The greatest gift you can give someone is inspiration. She grew my imagination, always took time to check in, encourage, share wisdom, make me laugh. I got to play with her in the Olympics this summer and I’ll never forget it. The W is growing to heights we’ve never seen, it’s cause players like Dee who laid the foundation. Thank you Dee, truly there will never be another 🤞🏼❤️"

Plum is one of the innumerable women's basketball players who Taurasi has been (and will continue to be) a role model for.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News