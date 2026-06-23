Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner Lead Technical Foul Fest as Mercury-Fever Tempers Flare

An intense exchange between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner started a technical foul spree on Monday night, which led to five total players receiving technicals.

The whole affair started with Clark and Bonner (who began the 2025 season with the Fever before being waived after she requested a trade from the team) getting tied up during a possession in the second half. Technical fouls were called, and there were words exchanged between them.

After that, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham began pointing at Bonner, which prompted Bonner to do the same back to her. This frustrated Bonner even further and led to her being moved away from the fracas by her teammates.

Caitlin gets tangled up with DB, gets a tech and asks “WHATS THE FUCK DID I DO?” Then Sophie and DB start pointing at each other MHA has her hands up, Raven in the back smiling LMFAOOOOOO LETS GET NEGATIVE pic.twitter.com/knI4oMNoMf — correlation (@nosyone4) June 23, 2026

The two teams were talking on the court for a while longer, with Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen finding herself in the center of the action, as did Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (who is Bonner's fiancée).

As a result, Bonner and Cunningham received double technical fouls, as did Thomas and Hines-Allen. Clark also received a technical foul, which was her fifth of the season.

Hines-Allen received another technical foul for shoving Bonner shortly after, which led to her getting ejected.

Status alert: Myisha Hines-Allen has been ejected Monday after being assessed two technical fouls.pic.twitter.com/mlSfylwIgY — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

Sophie Cunningham's Comments About DeWanna Bonner's Fever Exit Take New Meaning

It's no secret that the Fever roster wasn't stoked about how Bonner handled her brief tenure and eventual exit from Indiana last season, which resulted in her joining the Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham spoke about this during an August 5 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, saying, "I’m still rooting for [Bonner]. Like, I want her to end her career and be happy. But I also think that it’s okay to be professional about it and send a text to your teammates.

"Send a text saying and be like, 'Hey, love you guys.' Or you don't even have to say 'Love you guys.' Just be like, 'Hey, sorry this didn't work out, good luck.' You know what I mean? There’s a way to handle that, I think," Cunningham added.

While Bonner has never given a direct reason why she wanted to leave the Fever, she did say that she was subject to "cyberbullying" last year, which she indicated was the result of her decision to step away from the team and eventually ask for them to trade her.

The bottom line is that if Bonner didn't want to be in Indiana, it was best that she wasn't there. But it's also not surprising that on-court exchanges like what happened on Monday night have—and perhaps will continue to—take place.

Indiana and Phoenix face each other again on Wednesday.