Draymond Green Gets to Heart of Caitlin Clark's Shooting Slump

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is 3 of 19 from three-point range during July, which puts her at 15.8% from that range.

This stat drew a lot of attention on social media when several accounts posted about it on Thursday, as many were noting that they've seldom seen Clark in such a shooting slump.

It's been a tough month from three for Caitlin Clark 😨



She's just 3-for-19 from beyond the arc in July. pic.twitter.com/fynUXDtJoQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 16, 2026

However, this stat caught Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's attention for a different (and more accurate) reason, which he conveyed with a post to his Threads account on Thursday.

"Why has Caitlin only attempted 19 3s this month? Shouldn’t she be at, at least 25 attempts through 5 games this month? That would be 5 attempts per… which is still low for great shooters today," Green wrote.

Green did later learn that Clark had missed two of the Fever's five games this month because of injuries, but this didn't take anything away from his ultimate point.

When learning this, Green replied by writing, "Ahhhh ok. Makes sense! So she’s at about 6 attempts per. With analytics today though, still hard to believe she’s only at 6 per."

Why Draymond Green Is Spot on With His Stance About Caitlin Clark's Shooting

Green hit the nail on the head with his reaction: the most surprising thing about this stat isn't that Clark's shooting 15.8% from three-point range this month. It's that she has only taken 19 three-pointers.

Green has spent his entire career playing alongside Steph Curry, who is the greatest shooter of all time. Therefore, Green knows better than most that the greatest shooters simply need to keep shooting, regardless of whether they're in a slump. In fact, they need to keep shooting even more when they're in a slump because that's how they get out of one.

Clark is averaging 6.33 three-pointers per game this month, which is down from her season average of 7.4 threes per game. While that might not seem like a huge difference, it is for someone with Clark's abilities from beyond the arc, especially when one considers that the 7.4 was higher before these past three games.

Green is spot on because Clark needs to be shooting the ball more and shouldn't let a slump deter her. She knows this as well, and it's hard to imagine that her three-point attempts per game have decreased because she isn't hitting the shots.

But perhaps Green's comment can still serve as a reminder for Clark that she should try to surpass at least seven threes during the Fever's July 17 game against the Seattle Storm.