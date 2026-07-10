Fever GM Amber Cox Has Blunt Response to 'Nonsense' Caitlin Clark Absence Narrative

Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox sent a resounding message after a social media troll tried to hint that she only celebrated Fever wins after Caitlin Clark wasn't playing.

Cox initially wrote an X post thanking Fever fans for their support both at home and on the road after the team beat the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix (a game that was packed with Fever fans) on Thursday night.

An X user replied to this and wrote, "Amber Cox is always loud after a win w/o CC," referencing that Clark didn't play in Thursday's game.

Cox then responded to this by writing, "Nonsense. You know who is also happy after ANY win? CC. Because this is a team full of people who celebrate and care for one another and like all of them, she’s a great teammate. We all cannot wait to have CC back on the court. Enough with this ridiculous narrative."

Nonsense. You know who is also happy after ANY win? CC. Because this is a team full of people who celebrate and care for one another and like all of them, she’s a great teammate.



We all cannot wait to have CC back on the court. Enough with this ridiculous narrative. — Amber Cox (@AmberLCox) July 10, 2026

Amber Cox is Right To Shut This 'Ridiculous' Troll Narrative Down

It's somewhat rare to see a members of a front office engage with ridiculous social media narratives like this one. But Cox deserves credit for doing so, especially because foolish claims like what this troll is trying to insinuate tend to fester if left unchecked.

Granted, a select portion of Fever "fans" will still run with the narrative that the Fever organization likes when the team succeeds without Clark, because they need some senseless negativity to feed off of because that's how they get their kicks. But Cox addressing it with this blunt response will still resonate for the true Fever fans who know this troll's suggestion is as "nonsense" as Cox claimed.

Plus, the fact that Cox looped in how Clark is genuinely happy after Fever victories, regardless of whether she was on the court for them — as she obviously would be, as would anybody else within the organization — was the perfect way to turn this troll's claim against them.

The Fever are 4-0 in games without Caitlin Clark playing this season. That obviously does not mean that the team is better off without Clark, and it certainly doesn't mean that the Fever organization is celebrating the team's success without its star player on the court.

This shouldn't need to be said. Alas, it does. Which is why it was the right call for Amber Cox to do resoundingly on Friday morning.