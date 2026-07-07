Geno Auriemma Doesn't Doubt 'Personal Animosities' Toward Caitlin Clark in the WNBA

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma made a strong claim regarding Caitlin Clark's treatment in the WNBA during a July 6 appearance on the "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" podcast.

"I do think there are some personal animosities in that league where people are going to take a shot at [Clark] unfairly. No question about that," Auriemma said in the podcast.

"Anybody can deny it all they want. Because if I’m wrong, then there will be a lot more people coming to her defense and they’re not. And neither am I, because I don’t coach in the league and I don’t play in the league. But, yes, it shouldn’t be a national referendum, and yes, there are players in that league that would love to kick her a** every minute of every day," he added.

This comes in the wake of Clark's exchange with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas (where Thomas put her hand on Clark's throat after the two battled for a loose ball, which sparked a national outcry and caused Thomas to be suspended), which was the biggest story in women's basketball for about a week.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) scrambles to get up over Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Geno Auriemma Believes This 'Personal Animosity' Towards Caitlin Clark Exists

Before this comment from Auriemma, he was speaking about how Clark's fan base has turned her into some martyr regarding race relations in the WNBA, saying that "[Clark] became the reason why white players get beat up in the WNBA and she became the reason why Black players don't get the endorsements and don't get the adulation that Black players get."

He noted that Clark isn't to blame for this, and he doesn't believe this is why the "personal animosities" towards her exist. Instead, Auriemma seems to think that it's both natural for a top pick to be fouled hard in games and that Clark is especially susceptible because other players resent her profile and status in pop culture as someone who came in and changed the league forever, when they don't necessarily view it that way.

It's always interesting to hear Auriemma talking about Clark, as he has received backlash in the past for saying that he didn't believe she was ready to handle the league's physicality.

But when he made those comments, they were in the context of her physical appearance and attributes, rather than the psychological factors in why players might want to be physical with her.

There's no question that Auriemma is one of the most respected figures in the sport, and his opinion on what Clark deals with in the WNBA is fascinating to hear.

While Auriemma didn't say this explicitly, his sentiment seems to suggest that this treatment of Clark will likely continue. This is because each instance of this "personal animosity" furthers the narrative that her platform in the league is extraordinary, which might only make other players even angrier.