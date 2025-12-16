ESPN Analyst Drops 5-Word Reaction to Jalen Brunson’s Caitlin Clark Claim

ESPN women's basketball analyst Monica McNutt has drawn the ire of Caitlin Clark's fan base over the past couple of years because of some takes she's had.

One example of this was after Clark had a flagrant foul on Angel Reese when the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky played each other back in May, when McNutt said, "I just want people to be mindful that whether you like it or not, any time something happens with [Clark and Reese], one is automatically put as a victim and one is automatically put as someone who needs to be saved... Now let's be honest: If this was the other way around, oh lord, you can only imagine how the conversation would have gone."

McNutt's implication that the reaction to Clark's foul would have been different if the roles were reversed was frustrating for many to hear. However, McNutt has also shown a willingness to give Clark her flowers at times.

For example, she gave Clark a ton of credit for the attention she has brought to the WNBA after her successful rookie season during a November 2024 episode of the 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Monica McNutt Agrees with Jalen Brunson's Caitlin Clark WNBA Impact Claim

McNutt was the guest on a December 9 episode of the Roommates Show, which is co-hosted by New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. At one point in the discussion, Brunson said, "I actually think [the WNBA] is growing pretty fast. It was on a steady incline, but obviously, the last couple years, it has exponentially grown."

"Well, why do you feel like it has grown?" McNutt said.

"Well, I think... We've had stars in the league," Brunson responded, prompting McNutt, who seemed to know where he was going, to say, "You don't have to couch it. You can say it with your chest. Go ahead!"

"Obviously, Caitlin brings a lot to the game, right? Brings viewers to the game," Brunson then said. When Josh Hart mentioned A'ja Wilson, Brunson added, "[Clark is] not the only one."

"We don't have to couch it. Go ahead!" McNutt reiterated. Brunson continued a moment later, saying, "I just feel like [Clark] brings a whole new demographic to watch the games, and I feel like it has grown."

"I do not argue with that," McNutt said before laughing.

This whole interaction was interesting, given that it seemed like Brunson felt like he was walking on eggshells. But ultimately, both sides agreed about how valuable Clark has been to the women's game.

Recommended Reading: