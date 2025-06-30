Women's Fastbreak On SI

ESPN Analyst Notes 'Beef' Caitlin Clark Should Avoid When Making WNBA All-Star Roster

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark would be wise to not make this WNBA All-Star Game drafting mistake.
Jun 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the action against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
On June 29, the WNBA announced that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier are the captains of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. This is because Clark and Collier were the top vote-getters for the All-Star Game's fan vote, with Clark receiving 1,293,526 votes and Collier getting 1,176,020.

The league's All-Star Game format this year makes it so these two WNBA superstars will draft rosters once the remaining participants in the game are announced, and the results of this draft will be aired during a July 8 edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN.

Now the women's basketball world must wait and see who the rest of the All-Star Game participants are, and who Clark and Collier draft to their respective teams. And during a June 29 edition of WNBA Countdown, ESPN analyst Andraya Carter conveyed what she believes Clark should do with her top pick.

"Aliyah Boston. If I'm Caitlin Clark, that's my teammate, she's the most efficient player in the league, she's unstoppable, I can hit her with the pocket pass, she can roll and finish on her own, she can knock down jump shots. I'm 100% picking Aliyah Boston," Carter said for Clark's top pick, per an X post from @espnW.

"First of all, you don't want bad beef by not picking your teammate. Second of all, it is the obvious choice," Carter added.

Clark seems to share Carter's sentiment, as she addressed her All-Star game drafting strategy when speaking with the media on June 29, saying, "Obviously, I’m trying to get my teammates on my team. Why wouldn’t I? That's obviously the goal... Obviously my first goal is certainly to be able to have my teammates on my team."

It sounds like fans can expect Clark and Boston to be on the same squad for that July 19 game, which is taking place on Indiana's home court.

