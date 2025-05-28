ESPN Analyst Vows to 'Do Better' After Fever-Sky Fan Investigation Findings
In the wake of the WNBA's investigation of alleged fan misconduct at the Chicago Sky's May 17 game against the Indiana Fever, ESPN Analyst Chiney Ogwumike addressed this investigation during a May 20 episode of The Chiney Show in a way that raised a lot of eyebrows among the women's basketball community.
At one point in Ogwumike's video, she said, "Now players and coaches of the Chicago Sky have said that they heard things that were out of bounds coming from the fans in Indiana during the game. And that caused the WNBA to launch an investigation into the matter."
Nowhere else was it ever stated that members of the Sky heard such things, and Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh conveyed that he found out about the alleged misconduct at the same time as everyone else last week.
And on May 27, it came out that the WNBA's investigation has concluded, and any information was "not substantiated". In other words, nothing was found.
As a result, Ogwumike made an X post on May 27 and apologized for her comments.
"I'm sure you've seen the WNBA's statement on the investigation, and I want to address this with the same energy I did the first time," Ogwumike said. "If you know me, you know I'm not afraid to say I can do better. I am sorry that my message was in the heat of the moment, because when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care. It was based on first-hand conversations with people very close to the situation who raised real concerns, and they told me what they had experienced.
"And I felt like it was important and it was necessary to acknowledge those allegations, and also voice those experiences. Now, in the process, however, I totally recognize that it may have impacted fans in a way that I did not intend. And for that, I am sorry," Ogwumike continued.
She later added, "I understand that having a platform comes with a responsibility. And I do not take that lightly. So as our league continues to grow, I am going to grow with it."
One has to give Ogwumike props for facing the music immediately.